Zacks: Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Limoneira posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 72,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $198.10 million, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.06. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

