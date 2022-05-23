Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) to post $75.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.80 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $725.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $744.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $778.70 million, with estimates ranging from $773.50 million to $782.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $164.32. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $151.28 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

