Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will post $732.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.93 million and the highest is $746.65 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $717.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

