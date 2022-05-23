Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $36,084,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. 1,169,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 143.30. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

