Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $28.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $27.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $113.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.44 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 177,395 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 202,795 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,109. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.