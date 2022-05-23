Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $76.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

