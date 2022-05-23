Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

HCSG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 681,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,532,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

