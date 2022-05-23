Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will announce $289.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.40 million to $301.30 million. Insulet reported sales of $263.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.85. 492,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,207. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 321.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

