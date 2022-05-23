Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 340,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

