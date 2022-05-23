Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $757.09 Million

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $757.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $834.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $711.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

TTWO traded up $7.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.62. 7,344,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

