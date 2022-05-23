Zacks: Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.62). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Replimune Group.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,694. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

