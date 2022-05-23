Zacks: Brokerages Expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Equities analysts expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to post $25.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.40 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $155.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SLGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

