Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYTU. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AYTU opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

