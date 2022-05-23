Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

ZNH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

