Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to “Buy”

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,997. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,089 shares of company stock valued at $557,338 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 369,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.