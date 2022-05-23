Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

MGIC stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $834.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

