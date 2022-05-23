Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Steel is well-placed to capitalize on the dramatic rebound in steel prices, led primarily by the intensified supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We expect U.S. Steel’s top line to grow by 5.9% in 2022, reflecting higher steel prices. Strong end-market demand and the strained supply situation are expected support steel prices, helping the company offset higher input costs. Actions to improve cost structure and the Big River investment should also work in its favor. The Big River investment has reinforced the company’s position in high-margin steel-end markets. U.S. Steel’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It also remains committed to boosting shareholder value by leveraging a strong balance sheet. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.”

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on X. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of X opened at $23.79 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 135.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 30.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.