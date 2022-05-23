Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.40 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $87,518.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.63 or 0.99996526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00039974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00210453 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00090170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00129604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00243090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,205,862 coins and its circulating supply is 11,176,362 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

