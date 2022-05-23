Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $701,431.37 and approximately $5,968.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

