ZeroSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $433,568.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $433,568.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

