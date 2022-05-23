Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.03. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 2,433 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

