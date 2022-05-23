ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 4.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $67.37. Approximately 22,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,746,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.65%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 141.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

