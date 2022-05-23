Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $8,586,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

