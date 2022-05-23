Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for approximately 5.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Zuora worth $44,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zuora by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zuora by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $9.92. 1,707,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,286. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

