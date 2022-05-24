$0.11 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CECE. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 158,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,893 shares of company stock worth $103,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

