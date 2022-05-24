-$0.16 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.