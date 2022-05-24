-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 43,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,484. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

