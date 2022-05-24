-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $652.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,897. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after buying an additional 750,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

