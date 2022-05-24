$0.25 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE SB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 115,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $571.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,584 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

