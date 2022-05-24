$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 153,135 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 586.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 168,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 296,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.