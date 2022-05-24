$0.62 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TechTarget by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. 136,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.12 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

