$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

GDEN traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. 263,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

