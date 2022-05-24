$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $842.85 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26,902.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 31,898,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,724,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $33.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.