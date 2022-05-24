$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,162,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,278. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.