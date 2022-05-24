$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $178,106 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

