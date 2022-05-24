$1.41 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.34. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

HWC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 416,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.