$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 126,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.