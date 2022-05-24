$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. NetApp has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NetApp by 1,777.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

