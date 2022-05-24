$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.87. GMS reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,166. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. GMS has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.