115 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $222.66. 2,260,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,611. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.79 and a 200-day moving average of $275.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

