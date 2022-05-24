1,170 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $203,958,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,505,000 after acquiring an additional 596,400 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

