1,315,454 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Acquired by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,315,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000. CommScope comprises 1.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of CommScope at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,510,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,641. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

