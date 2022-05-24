17,574 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. PayPal accounts for about 2.0% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.87. 527,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

