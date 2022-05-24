$177.49 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.74 million to $190.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $725.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.41 million to $768.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $740.52 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $778.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

