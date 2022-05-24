185 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,229.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,115.93 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,528.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,701.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

