$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $2.23. American Express posted earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.63. 2,813,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

