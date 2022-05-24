$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 378,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,143. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

