2,150 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. 13,162,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010,080. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

