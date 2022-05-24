2,268 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DocuSign by 40.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in DocuSign by 531.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 67,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $6.54 on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -204.94 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

