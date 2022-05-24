2,440 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 747,534 shares of company stock worth $121,201,511. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $7.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.24. 6,410,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

